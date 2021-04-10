Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 11:10 pm

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season saw Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Put into bat, CSK managed 188/7 in 20 overs. Suresh Raina (54) led the way for CSK as Sam Curran excelled at the death. However, DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan took the game away. We present the records broken.

CSK vs DC How did the match pan out?

CSK lost two wickets early in the form of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Suresh Raina (54) was part of two fifty-plus stands alongside Moeen Ali (36) and Ambati Rayudu (23). CSK were reduced to 137/6 in the 16th over. However, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja ensured CSK managed 188/7. In reply, DC openers laid a solid platform. Their heroics proved fruitful.

Raina Raina slams 39th IPL fifty

Suresh Raina scored a 36-ball 54. Raina hit three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 150.00. Raina slammed his 39th IPL fifty, equaling the tally of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (39 each). He now has 5,422 runs. Raina is now the fourth-highest scorer against DC in the IPL. He has 661 runs at 28.73. Raina registered his fourth fifty.

Stats Notable stats scripted in the match

Ravindra Jadeja (26*) has raced to 2,185 career IPL runs. He went past the tally for Rahul Dravid (2,174). MS Dhoni notched his fourth career IPL duck and a second against DC. R Ashwin (1/47) has raced to 139 wickets in the IPL. He claimed his seventh wickets against CSK. Dwayne Bravo now has 154 IPL wickets.

Duo Dhawan and Shaw smash these feats

Shikhar Dhawan (85) slammed his 42nd career IPL fifty. He became the second player in IPL history to get past 850 runs against CSK in the competition (862). He hit his seventh IPL fifty against CSK. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw slammed a 38-ball 72. The youngster hit nine fours and three sixes. Playing his 39th match, Shaw has raced to 898 runs and seven fifties.

Do you know? Dhawan and Shaw register these records after 138-run stand

Dhawan and Shaw added 138 runs for the opening wicket. This is now the second-best opening stand against CSK in the competition. This is also the highest stand for DC against CSK for any wicket in the IPL.

Information DC claim third successive victory against CSK