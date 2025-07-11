This MG EV smokes Tesla—Meet the all-new IM5
What's the story
MG has unveiled its latest electric vehicles (EVs), the sporty IM5 and the SUV-style IM6, at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England. Both models come with a host of modern features such as heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and sleek designs. The IM5 is particularly striking with its coupe-like shape and aerodynamic build while the IM6 offers rear-wheel steering for smoother drives.
Tech features
IM5 offers up to 100kWh battery options
The IM5 boasts a massive 26.3-inch touchscreen that doubles as digital gages and infotainment system. It offers battery options up to 100kWh, providing an impressive range of up to 710km on a single charge. Plus, it can charge from 10% to 80% in just 17 minutes. The performance version of the IM5 even goes from zero to hundred in just 3.2 seconds. Its smooth design lines with flush door handles allow for a low drag coefficient of 0.226.
Model specifications
IM6 is for those who prefer SUV styling
The IM6 leans toward a more SUV-oriented profile. Though it shares key design cues with the IM5, it features a taller stance, a redesigned front fascia, and enhanced body cladding. It also offers increased practicality, with a larger 665-liter boot. Powering the IM6 is a 100kWh battery, delivering up to 624km of range. The Performance variant accelerates from zero to 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, and rear-wheel steering comes standard for improved handling.