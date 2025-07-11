This MG EV smokes Tesla—Meet the all-new IM5

Tech features

IM5 offers up to 100kWh battery options

The IM5 boasts a massive 26.3-inch touchscreen that doubles as digital gages and infotainment system. It offers battery options up to 100kWh, providing an impressive range of up to 710km on a single charge. Plus, it can charge from 10% to 80% in just 17 minutes. The performance version of the IM5 even goes from zero to hundred in just 3.2 seconds. Its smooth design lines with flush door handles allow for a low drag coefficient of 0.226.