Hyundai's flagship electric SUV, Ioniq 9, breaks cover in India
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled its flagship electric vehicle, the Ioniq 9, at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi.
This three-row electric SUV is a key product in Hyundai's born-EV range, which also includes models such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.
The vehicle is designed to compete with international rivals such as Tesla Model X and Kia EV9.
Design
Hyundai's largest electric SUV
The Ioniq 9 is based on the e-GMP skateboard platform, which also underpins models like Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Measuring 5,060mm in length, it is the largest electric SUV in Hyundai's portfolio.
The vehicle sports a sleek look with a rounded front end, 19-inch wheels, and an upright tailgate.
Its LED headlights feature what Hyundai calls 'Parametric Pixels,' seen in a slimmer avatar on Ioniq 5. Customers can select from 16 exterior colors and seven interior shades.
Interiors
Interior features and safety measures
The Ioniq 9 comes in six and seven-seater configurations with the first two rows getting massaging seats.
The second row can also swivel to face the third row when stationary.
Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a 'panoramic curved display' joining a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, and ambient lighting.
Roof-mounted air vents, multi-zone climate control, USB-C ports, an eight-speaker sound system, and quick wireless charging with cooling fan are also available.
Performance
Battery and powertrain specifications
The Ioniq 9 packs a 110.3kWh battery pack with a projected WLTP range of up to 620km. It can be charged from 10-80% in just 24 minutes with a compatible charger.
The SUV is available in two versions: Long Range (LR) and Performance, both of which offer different power outputs and driving configurations.
The top-end Ioniq 9 Performance model can go from 0-100km/h in a claimed time of just over five seconds.