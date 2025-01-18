What's the story

Hyundai has unveiled its flagship electric vehicle, the Ioniq 9, at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

This three-row electric SUV is a key product in Hyundai's born-EV range, which also includes models such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

The vehicle is designed to compete with international rivals such as Tesla Model X and Kia EV9.