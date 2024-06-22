In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2025 MINI Cooper S and Countryman eSUV, launching on July 24, are packed with exciting features.

The Countryman E, with a 200hp electric motor, offers a 462km range, while the more powerful ALL4 variant boasts 309hp.

The Cooper S retains its 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, delivering 201hp.

Both models sport a minimalist interior with a large OLED infotainment display and a redesigned exterior.

The Cooper S is expected to cost slightly more than its current ₹42.70 lakh price tag, while the Countryman E is estimated around ₹70 lakh.

Both model made their global debut last year

2025 MINI Cooper S, Countryman eSUV launching on July 24

By Akash Pandey 05:47 pm Jun 22, 202405:47 pm

What's the story MINI has confirmed the launch of the 4th-gen Cooper S and the updated Countryman E electric SUV in India on July 24, 2024. This marks the first time that the fully electric version of the Countryman will be available in India, following its global debut in September last year alongside the new Cooper S. The company had previously started accepting bookings for these models earlier this month.

Vehicle specs

Countryman E: Features and performance

The Countryman E is equipped with an electric motor that generates 200hp and 250Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds. The more robust variant, the Countryman ALL4, offers 309hp and 494Nm of torque from its dual-motor setup. The vehicle's design features an octagonal grille, redesigned headlights with new signature LED DRLs, revised taillights and tailgate, and a minimalist interior featuring a 9.5-inch round OLED infotainment display.

Electric range

The electric SUV offers 462km of range

The Countryman E shares its platform with the BMW iX1, which is already available in India. Both versions of the EV are powered by a 66.45kWh battery with the Countryman E offering a range of up to 462km. The electric SUV will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Its prices are expected to be around ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upgrades

Fourth-gen MINI Cooper S: What to expect

The fourth-gen MINI Cooper S showcases several updates to both its interior and exterior The design remains evolutionary, featuring round headlamps, an octagonal grille at the front, and Union Jack-inspired taillights. Inside, it retains the minimalist theme, with a large round central display that manages most in-car controls, serving as both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster.

Performance

It uses a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The new MINI Cooper S is powered by the same 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as its outgoing model, delivering 201hp and 300Nm of torque. Power is delivered to its front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, enabling the Cooper S to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 6.6 seconds. While the current model is priced at ₹42.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model is expected to command a slight premium over it.