It will debut in India in 2025

MG Cloud EV found testing in India: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:23 pm Apr 08, 202401:23 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated MG Cloud EV has been sighted on Indian roads, marking a significant milestone in the country's electric vehicle (EV) sector. This development marks the collaboration between MG Motor and JSW, as they prepare to launch a series of new vehicles in India. The EV, which will be sold under the newly established JSW-MG brand, has already gained recognition in global markets.

Specifications

A new contender in India's EV market

Internationally called Wuling Cloud EV, and Baojun Yunduo in China, the vehicle is set to enter India's automotive industry as the MG Cloud EV. With dimensions of 4,295mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,652mm in height, it offers a spacious interior that can comfortably accommodate five passengers. The stylish design and impressive features position it to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

Performance

Advanced features and battery options

The MG Cloud EV offers two battery choices internationally: 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh. They provide driving ranges of up to 360km and 460km, respectively. Inside the car, drivers will find an array of advanced features including an 8.8-inch LCD instrument screen, paired with a 10.1-inch or a 15.6-inch central control screen, catering to diverse driving needs and patterns.

Safety

Safety and innovation

The MG Cloud EV is equipped with the LingOS 2.0 ecological cockpit, showcasing its commitment to connectivity and innovation. Emphasizing safety, MG Motor and JSW will include six airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), in the vehicle. These features underline the brand's dedication to providing a safe yet technologically advanced driving experience.