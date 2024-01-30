Features

Enyaq iV will be SKODA's first EV in India

The SKODA Enyaq iV was initially revealed in production guise in September 2020 and has been seen testing in India. SKODA should announce pricing for the car in March, marking its entrance into the Indian EV market. The top-of-the-line Enyaq iV 80x is expected to be available, featuring a 77kWh battery, dual motors with 265hp output, and a 513km (WLTP) range per charge. The vehicle is built on the MEB platform, which also supports Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Model 2

Lamborghini Revuelto will also be shown

The Lamborghini Revuelto will also be exhibited at the company's pavilion during the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the V12 hybrid supercar is sold out until 2026. The Revuelto boasts a plug-in-hybrid system with three electric motors and an 825hp, 6.5-liter V12 engine. It allows the car to hit 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 325km/h.

Targets

SKODA and Volkswagen's plans for India

Besides the Enyaq iV, SKODA and Volkswagen have planned four new launches for 2024. The companies are also working on a new modular platform specifically for the Indian market. The Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 will offer attendees a chance to see the latest models and innovations from SKODA Auto Volkswagen India and its sub-brands, demonstrating their dedication to expanding their presence in India's automotive industry.