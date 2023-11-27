2024 Car of the Year shortlist announced, EVs dominate

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:21 pm Nov 27, 202303:21 pm

Four out of seven contenders are electric SUVs

The 2024 Car of the Year (COTY) finalists have been announced, and electric SUVs are dominating the list. Out of the seven contenders, four are electric SUVs: Peugeot e-3008, Volvo EX30, Renault Scenic, and Kia EV9. The remaining nominees are the BYD Seal, BMW 5 Series, and Toyota CH-R. A group of 59 judges from 22 countries narrowed down the list from 28 cars, and the winner will be revealed in late February 2024.

Kia bagged the prestigious title in 2022

Peugeot is hoping to win the COTY title again with its e-3008, after the second-generation 3008 took home the prize in 2017. Renault Scenic, a previous winner in 1997, was developed under the guidance of Renault's Luca de Meo. Volvo EX30 is targeting the small SUV market, with Volvo's only other COTY win being the XC40 in 2018. The Kia EV9, a seven-seat electric SUV, follows the success of the Kia EV6, which won Car of the Year in 2022.

Hybrid and traditional models in contention

Toyota CH-R is the only hybrid model among the finalists, with Toyota's most recent COTY victory coming in 2021 with the Yaris. BMW 5 Series, including BMW i5, is also in the running, but BMW has yet to win the award. BYD Seal is making history as the first BYD vehicle to be nominated for COTY. The Car of the Year award has been around since 1964 and will mark its 60th anniversary with the 2024 competition.