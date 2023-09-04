Renault Scenic E-Tech EV, with 620km range, goes official

Written by Akash Pandey September 04, 2023 | 06:59 pm 2 min read

Both variants of Renault Scenic E-Tech can be charged on AC power at up to 22kW (Photo credit: Renault)

French automaker Renault has introduced its fifth-generation Scenic E-Tech, an all-electric family vehicle built on the CMF-EV platform shared with the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya. The car offers two zero-emission powertrains, Standard and High range, both powered by LG nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries, with driving ranges of over 418km and 620km, respectively, on the WLTP cycle. The Scenic E-Tech will be available in Europe from early next year.

Cutting-edge tech and spacious interior design

The Scenic E-Tech Electric features a flat floor, seating for five, a Solarbay panoramic sunroof, and 545 liters of trunk capacity. It offers 38.7 liters of storage space throughout the cabin (in the rear armrest, fold-out stands, drink holders, and Type-C outlets). The car's OpenR Link digital cockpit includes a 12.3-inch horizontal TFT screen and a 12.0-inch vertical touchscreen, displaying content for over 50 apps. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offering both wired and wireless connections.

Check out the performance figures and safety features

The Standard range version of Scenic E-Tech comes with an electric motor that makes 170hp/280Nm, and draws juice from a 60kWh battery pack. DC fast-charging can be done at 130kW. The High range model includes a more powerful motor that makes 220hp/300Nm, while receiving power from a bigger, 87kWh pack. It offers DC fast charging at 150kW. The family EV comes with over 30 driver assistance systems and safety features, such as context-aware adaptive cruise control, and lane centering.

The EV embraces sustainability with recycled materials

The Scenic E-Tech boasts up to 80% recycled material for the dashboard structure, 26% recycled materials for the cockpit, carpets made from 97% recycled plastic bottles, and headlining made from 99.5% recycled plastic bottles. The glass roof is made from 50% waste material, while 37% of the car's ferrous components are made from recycled goods. For the hood and doors, Renault has used up to 40% recycled aluminum on the EV.

