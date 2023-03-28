Auto

Mercedes-Benz working on Tesla Model 3 rival: What to expect

Mercedes-Benz working on Tesla Model 3 rival: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 28, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will be available in 2025 (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is working on the third-generation CLA to take on the Tesla Model 3. It will be previewed in concept form this September and should be up for grabs around early 2025. As for the highlights, the car will have a stylish design and shall be backed by electric as well as petrol-guzzling powertrains. Here's what to expect from the four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

The new-generation version of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will be underpinned by the brand's MMA architecture and shall get an all-new, in-house developed engine in combustion guise.

The car is expected to offer better looks and more tech features in comparison to its predecessor. It should be quite popular globally and might also arrive in India.

The car will flaunt a closed grille and light band

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, a closed grille set low in the front bumper, and sleek angular headlights connected by a light band. It will be flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, and stylish wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and another lighting strip positioned across the bootlid will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

The vehicle might get a head-up display and ADAS

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA is expected to get an opulent cabin with auto climate control, a head-up display, rear AC vents, keyless entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and an ADAS suite.

Electric and hybrid powertrain options will be available

The CLA will sit on the Mercedes Modular Architecture, previewed by the VISION EQXX. It will be fueled by single/dual electric motors linked to a Lithium iron phosphate battery pack and a 2-speed gearbox. A range of 850km is expected. A mild-hybrid powertrain, featuring a Euro 7-compliant four-cylinder petrol engine, will also be offered. It should get an automatic gearbox.

What about its pricing and availability?

Mercedes-Benz will disclose the pricing and availability details of the new CLA at the time of its debut. However, in the US, it should cost more than the 2023 model which begins at $39,350 (around Rs. 32.4 lakh).