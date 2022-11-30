Auto
Opel Astra Electric, with 416km of range, goes official
German automaker Opel has introduced the electric version of its Astra car. It is available in hatchback and wagon body styles. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish design and a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is fueled by a single motor and promises a range of up to 416km on a single charge.
Why does this story matter?
- Opel's owner Stellantis has decided to take a plunge into the sustainable mobility bandwagon. It will sell only electric vehicles in Europe by 2030.
- For the first time in its 32-year history, the Astra is being offered in an EV guise. It is mechanically related to the Peugeot E-308 and should draw the attention of many buyers in the Old Continent.
The car sports LED headlights
The Opel Astra Electric sits on the brand's EMP2 platform. It has a lengthy bonnet, a narrow blacked-out grille, matrix LED headlamps, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights, grace the rear end of the car.
It attains a top speed of 170km/h
The Opel Astra Electric packs an electric motor linked to a 54kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 156hp/270Nm. The car hits a top speed of 170km/h and delivers a range of up to 416km on a single charge.
The vehicle packs a 10.0-inch digital driver's display
The Opel Astra Electric offers a blacked-out cabin, featuring a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, a center console with an armrest, and a head-up display. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera. It also houses a 10.0-inch digital driver's display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The latter supports the latest connectivity options.
Opel Astra Electric: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Opel Astra Electric are currently not available. However, in Europe, the four-wheeler should start at around €35,800 (around Rs. 30.3 lakh). We do not know if it will debut in India.