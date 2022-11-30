Auto

Opel Astra Electric, with 416km of range, goes official

Nov 30, 2022

Opel Astra Electric is offered in 2 body styles (Photo credit: Opel)

German automaker Opel has introduced the electric version of its Astra car. It is available in hatchback and wagon body styles. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish design and a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is fueled by a single motor and promises a range of up to 416km on a single charge.

Opel's owner Stellantis has decided to take a plunge into the sustainable mobility bandwagon. It will sell only electric vehicles in Europe by 2030.

For the first time in its 32-year history, the Astra is being offered in an EV guise. It is mechanically related to the Peugeot E-308 and should draw the attention of many buyers in the Old Continent.

The Opel Astra Electric sits on the brand's EMP2 platform. It has a lengthy bonnet, a narrow blacked-out grille, matrix LED headlamps, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights, grace the rear end of the car.

The Opel Astra Electric packs an electric motor linked to a 54kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 156hp/270Nm. The car hits a top speed of 170km/h and delivers a range of up to 416km on a single charge.

The Opel Astra Electric offers a blacked-out cabin, featuring a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, a center console with an armrest, and a head-up display. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera. It also houses a 10.0-inch digital driver's display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The latter supports the latest connectivity options.

The pricing and availability details of the Opel Astra Electric are currently not available. However, in Europe, the four-wheeler should start at around €35,800 (around Rs. 30.3 lakh). We do not know if it will debut in India.