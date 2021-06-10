2022 Opel Grandland, with refreshed design and more features, unveiled

Opel Grandland (facelift) breaks cover

German automaker Opel has unveiled the facelifted version of its Grandland crossover. The company has also removed the 'X' suffix from its moniker. The new model gets a fresh visual identity with a new front fascia, matrix LED lights, and an upscale cabin with a range of high-tech features. The car will likely be offered as a plug-in hybrid model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports the company's 'Vizor' design on the front

The 2022 Opel Grandland features a muscular body with Opel's 'Vizor' front fascia. There is a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a closed black grille, and matrix LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty-looking wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a shark fin antenna, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear.

Information

A plug-in hybrid powertrain is expected to fuel the car

The engine details of the facelifted Opel Grandland have not been revealed as of now. For reference, the pre-facelift model runs on a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, paired with two electric motors. The powertrain produces a combined output of 296hp/450Nm.

Interiors

The crossover boasts of a night vision system

The Opel Grandland (facelift) offers a premium cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, and redesigned AC vents. Depending on the trim, there is a 12.0-inch digital cockpit and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The crossover also gets a night vision system that uses infrared camera to detect people/animals up to 100 meters.

Information

2022 Opel Grandland: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Opel Grandland will be up for grabs around fall this year and should carry a fair premium over the outgoing model, which starts at €28,440 (roughly Rs. 25.3 lakh).