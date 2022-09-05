World's first solar-powered EV Sono Sion hits 20,000 bookings milestone
The world's first solar-powered EV meant for mass production, Sono Sion, has garnered 20,000 bookings. The German EV maker has received an average payment of €2,000 (approximately Rs. 1.58 lakh) for each private order. Electric vehicles have gained popularity in the Old Continent, with the European Union's decision to ban ICE-powered vehicles from 2035. Sion has 456 solar cells integrated into the body.
- Sono Motors was founded in 2016 by Laurin Hahn, Navina Pernsteiner, and Jona Christians with the intention of providing an affordable, solar-powered electric mobility solution.
- The German automaker's first product, the Sion was showcased in 2017 in the form of two functional prototypes.
- The electric MPV uses a hybrid charging solution, with a CCS/Type 2 charging socket tucked away in the grille.
The Sono Sion sports a typical MPV silhouette and has solar cells integrated into the roof, hood, doors, and boot lid. It features a clamshell bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, a closed-off grille, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch wheels. Vertically-stacked LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.
The Sono Sion is backed by a 160.9hp, three-phase synchronous electric motor that is paired with a 54kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of up to 305km on a single charge.
On the inside, the Sion has a spacious five-seater cabin with a moss-based artificial air filtration system called "BreSono" integrated into the dashboard. The MPV features heated front seats, ambient lighting, connected car technology, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
In Europe, the Sono Sion will set you back by €29,900 (approximately Rs. 23.64 lakh). The solar-powered electric MPV can be booked online via the brand's website for a token amount of €500 (roughly Rs. 39,500).