World's first solar-powered EV Sono Sion hits 20,000 bookings milestone

Sono Sion's solar cells are covered with scratch-resistant polymer (Photo credit: Sono Motors)

The world's first solar-powered EV meant for mass production, Sono Sion, has garnered 20,000 bookings. The German EV maker has received an average payment of €2,000 (approximately Rs. 1.58 lakh) for each private order. Electric vehicles have gained popularity in the Old Continent, with the European Union's decision to ban ICE-powered vehicles from 2035. Sion has 456 solar cells integrated into the body.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sono Motors was founded in 2016 by Laurin Hahn, Navina Pernsteiner, and Jona Christians with the intention of providing an affordable, solar-powered electric mobility solution.

The German automaker's first product, the Sion was showcased in 2017 in the form of two functional prototypes.

The electric MPV uses a hybrid charging solution, with a CCS/Type 2 charging socket tucked away in the grille.

Exteriors The electric MPV has a wheelbase of 2,830mm

The Sono Sion sports a typical MPV silhouette and has solar cells integrated into the roof, hood, doors, and boot lid. It features a clamshell bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, a closed-off grille, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch wheels. Vertically-stacked LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

Information It delivers a range of up to 305km per charge

The Sono Sion is backed by a 160.9hp, three-phase synchronous electric motor that is paired with a 54kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of up to 305km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV features an air filtration system in the cabin

On the inside, the Sion has a spacious five-seater cabin with a moss-based artificial air filtration system called "BreSono" integrated into the dashboard. The MPV features heated front seats, ambient lighting, connected car technology, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information Sono Sion: Pricing

In Europe, the Sono Sion will set you back by €29,900 (approximately Rs. 23.64 lakh). The solar-powered electric MPV can be booked online via the brand's website for a token amount of €500 (roughly Rs. 39,500).