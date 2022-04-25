Auto

Trinity Uranus RS EV goes official with 100km range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 25, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Trinity Uranus RS has a top speed of 110km/h (Photo credit: Trinity)

German start-up Trinity has launched the Uranus RS scooter in its home country. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a neo-retro look and offers LED illumination as well as three riding modes. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 100km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Trinity Uranus RS is a good-looking vehicle with decent performance and should attract a lot of buyers in the Old Continent.

However, this electric two-wheeler is unlikely to arrive on our shores in the near future as it is too costly for the market. If it does come here, the rivalry in the electric scooter segment will be raised.

Design The scooter has 12-inch wheels and a single-piece seat

The Trinity Uranus RS bears a minimalist look, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The scooter packs an LED headlight and a digital instrument cluster, and rides on 12-inch wheels shod in tubeless tires. It can bear a maximum payload of 187kg.

Information It attains a top speed of 110km/h

Trinity Uranus RS packs a 6kW brushless DC motor linked to two 72V/32Ah Li-ion battery packs. The setup puts out 14.75hp of power. It allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 110km/h and deliver a range of 100km per charge.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Trinity Uranus RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets three riding modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Trinity Uranus RS: Pricing and availability

In Germany, the Trinity Uranus RS electric scooter bears a price tag of €5,799 (around Rs. 4.8 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been revealed.