Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Deliveries of the Tork Kratos and Kratos R will begin in April (Photo credit: Tork Motors)

Pune-based start-up Tork Motors has unveiled its new electric motorcycles, the Kratos and Kratos R, in India. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.08 lakh and is already up for booking against a token amount of Rs. 999 via the company's official website. The bikes come with a sporty design, an in-house developed electric motor, and a range of up to 180km.

The Tork Kratos and Kratos R have been in the works for a long time. The Tork T6X e-bike prototype was showcased in 2016.

The production models flaunt a completely in-house design, a newly-developed electric motor, and a water-resistant Lithium-ion battery pack.

The bikes will take on rivals like the Revolt RV400, Ola S1 Pro, and Ather 450X.

Design The motorcycles are equipped with all-LED lighting system

The Tork Kratos and Kratos R have a sporty look, featuring a water-resistant aluminium-sealed battery pack, a split trellis frame optimized for riding, a stepped-up seat, and an all-LED lighting setup. They also boast a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The Kratos is offered in a single White color option, while the Kratos R is available in Blue, Red, Black, and White shades.

Performance The Kratos R offers fast-charging support

Tork Kratos uses a 4kWh battery pack and a 7.5kW electric motor that makes 10hp/28Nm. The bike has a range of up to 180km (IDC), a top-speed of 100km/h, and can sprint from 0-40km/h in four seconds. The Kratos R gets the same battery but with fast-charging support and a more powerful 9kW motor that delivers 12hp/38Nm. Its top-speed is rated at 105km/h.

Safety The bikes provide anti-theft system and crash alert

For safety, the Tork Kratos and Kratos R come with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with CBS, crash alert, and an anti-theft system. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by a telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. The Kratos R also offers geofencing, find my vehicle function, and Track mode.

Information Tork Kratos and Kratos R: Pricing and availability

The Tork Kratos is priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh, while the Kratos R costs Rs. 1.23 lakh. It should be noted that all prices are ex-showroom Pune and inclusive of the FAME II as well as state subsidies. Deliveries will start in April this year.