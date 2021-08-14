Brekr Model B e-moped offers a staggering 160km of range

Aug 14, 2021

Dutch EV start-up Brekr has unveiled its first product, the Model B electric moped, in Europe. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a minimalist design and offers LED illumination and smartphone connectivity. The lightweight vehicle is powered by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 160km per charge. Here are more details.

Design

The moped has two speakers and weighs just 75kg

The Brekr Model B sits on a twin-spar double-cradle frame and has a round headlight, a flat handlebar, and a single-piece ribbed seat that can accommodate two passengers. The moped has a full-LED setup for lighting and two 8W speakers, offers smartphone connectivity, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It tips the scales at just 75kg.

Information

It attains a top speed of 45km/h

Brekr Model B packs a 2.5kW QS hub motor and two removable 40.2Ah battery packs which can be changed in five hours. The setup delivers a combined output of 5.36hp/140Nm. It hits a top speed of 45km/h and promises a range of up to 160km.

Safety

It is equipped with inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Brekr Model B electric moped is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. A CBS might also be offered for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Brekr Model B: Pricing and availability

The Brekr Model B electric moped carries a price tag of €4,499 (around Rs. 3.92 lakh) in Europe. However, the vehicle is unlikely to debut on our shores as it is too costly for the market.