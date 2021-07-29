Benelli 502C bike launched in India at Rs. 5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 12:22 pm

Benelli launches its 502C middleweight cruiser in India

Italian automaker Benelli has launched its 502C motorbike in India. To recall, it was unveiled earlier this month. As for the highlights, the middleweight cruiser has an aggressive design and is equipped with a full-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has a 21-liter fuel tank and 17-inch wheels

Benelli 502C has a muscular fuel tank, a twin-tip exhaust, a stepped-up seat, a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate, and an oval-shaped headlamp. The vehicle houses a full-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on 17-inch wheels shod in Pirelli Angel GT tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 21-liter, offers a ground clearance of 170mm, and tips the scales at 216kg.

Information

It runs on a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli 502C is powered by a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

Safety

It is equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Benelli 502C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and oil-damped telescopic coil spring on the rear end.

Information

Benelli 502C: Pricing and availability

In India, the Benelli 502C carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the two-wheeler are underway against a token amount of Rs. 10,000.