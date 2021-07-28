Benelli 502C middleweight cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow
Italian automaker Benelli has announced that it will launch its 502C motorcycle in India tomorrow i.e. July 29. Its pre-bookings are already open. As for the highlights, the middleweight cruiser has an imposing look and is offered with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It is fueled by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the announcement
Need not wait any longer to get your hands on the all-new Ultimate Urban Crusier #Benelli502c. National launch to happen soon. Stay tuned with us. #UltimateUrbanCrusier #UrbanCrusier #BenelliLovers #RoarwithBenelli #NewLaunch #PriceLaunch #Launch #IndiaLaunch #BenelliIndia pic.twitter.com/65r1vSWwtG— Benelli India (@BenelliIndia) July 28, 2021
The bike has a twin-pod exhaust and 17-inch wheels
The Benelli 502C has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a twin-pod exhaust, and an oval-shaped headlight. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 21-liter, tips the scales at 216kg, and offers a ground clearance of 170mm.
It is fueled by a 47hp, 500cc engine
The Benelli 502C draws power from a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.
There are disc brakes on both the wheels
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli 502C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and oil-damped coil spring on the rear end.
Benelli 502C: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Benelli 502C in India will be announced at the time of launch tomorrow. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).