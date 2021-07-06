2022 BMW F 900 R, with new color options, unveiled

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:06 am

BMW reveals its 2022 F 900 R bike

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its 2022 F 900 R motorcycle for the international markets. The bike is available in a Style Exclusive shade which mates a bluish-gray color with contrasting black bits, and a Black Storm Metallic color with a red 'R' logo on both sides of the fuel tank. However, the engine, braking setup, and riding aids remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a TFT instrument console and all-LED lighting

The 2022 BMW F 900 R sits on a bridge-type frame and has a naked sporty design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a stubby exhaust, and raised handlebars. The bike packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, a 12V charging socket, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It weighs 211kg (fully fueled).

Information

It is backed by a 99hp, 895cc engine

The 2022 BMW F 900 R draws power from an 895cc, water-cooled, 2-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 99hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 91Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The 2022 BMW F 900 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS Pro, Engine Braking Control (EBC), and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

Information

2022 BMW F 900 R: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 BMW F 900 R carries a starting price-tag of $8,995 (around Rs. 6.7 lakh). The bike is expected to make its way to the Indian market by the end of this year.