-
BMW M340i xDrive's bookings now open in India: Details hereLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 02:24 pm
-
BMW Motorrad is accepting online bookings for its M340i xDrive model in India on payment of Rs. 1 lakh. The first 40 customers will get a training session at a race track under the supervision of trainers certified by the company.
As for the highlights, the car looks sporty, has a feature-packed cabin, and runs on a 3.0-liter petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The car sports a kidney grille and sleek headlamps
-
The BMW M340i xDrive has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature kidney grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and dual chrome-tipped exhaust tips are available on the rear end.
-
Information
It runs on a 377hp, 3.0-liter engine
-
BMW M340i xDrive runs on a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, 6-cylinder petrol engine that generates 377hp of power and 500Nm of torque. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds.
-
Interiors
The vehicle has a tech-loaded cabin
-
The BMW M340i xDrive has a spacious cabin with Sensatec upholstery, M Sport brakes, 3-zone auto climate control, ambient lighting, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger.
Customers can customize their car using Motorsport Pack, Enthusiast Pack, and Racer's Pack accessory packages.
-
Information
BMW M340i xDrive: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the BMW M340i xDrive in India will be announced at the launch event on March 10. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).