TVS Motor Company has launched the single-channel ABS variant of its Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle in India. To recall, the dual-channel ABS model debuted here in November 2020. As for the highlights, the bike comes with a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 198cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has an all-LED lighting setup

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has a sporty naked look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and champagne-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a 12-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 152kg.

Information It runs on a 21hp, 198cc engine

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from a BS6-compliant 198cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill generates 20.5hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 17.25Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single/dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Three riding modes, namely, Rain, Urban, and Sport are also available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a pre-load-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Pricing and availability