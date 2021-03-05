BMW M340i xDrive, all set to be launched in India on March 10, is a special model for the German marquee. It is currently the fastest iteration of the 3 Series sedan but beyond that, it is the first M performance car to be locally assembled in India. The M340i debuts a more powerful engine along with the xDrive four-wheel-drive system. Here's our review.

Exteriors It has a sportier stance with many visual upgrades

The M340i xDrive is clearly distinguishable as the most powerful 3 Series owing to its sportier appearance courtesy the BMW kidney grille finished with a mesh design, an integrated rear spoiler, and a set of trapezoidal exhausts. You also get a contrasting metallic gray finish on the external mirrors while the 18-inch M light alloy wheels are offered as standard.

Interiors The sedan offers a performance-focused cabin while still being practical

Inside, the M340i xDrive has a performance-centric cabin while still being sufficiently luxurious and practical. Changes to the interiors include M-specific upholstery, sports seats finished in Alcantara, a new roof liner made of anthracite, and a leather-covered M steering wheel. There is also a generous amount of aluminium used on the dashboard, which imparts a dual-tone sportier feel to the otherwise all-black interiors.

Performance The turbo-petrol motor develops 387hp of power

Powering the M340i xDrive is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, 6-cylinder petrol engine which develops an impressive 387hp of power and 500Nm of torque. Power is sent to all the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle-shifters. The performance claims are pretty impressive with a 0-100km/h time of just 4.4 seconds. In the real world, it feels even quicker and has a sharp throttle response.

Ride and handling It has specially tuned M Sport suspension

The M340i xDrive offers a specially tuned M Sport suspension with several chassis upgrades to handle the extra power. Also crucial to its overall driving performance is the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which provides plenty of grip for the driver to exploit the full potential of the car regardless of the surface. We also liked the steering for its sharp and precise feedback.

Our verdict Is the M340i xDrive worth your money?