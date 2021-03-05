-
Porsche's all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo, with over 450km range, unveiledLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 11:46 am
Porsche has unveiled its Taycan Cross Turismo electric wagon. It is up for grabs in four trims: 4 Cross Turismo, 4S Cross Turismo, Turbo Cross Turismo, and the Turbo S Cross Turismo.
As for the highlights, it has a sporty look and a tech-loaded cabin. It runs on a 93.4kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 456km.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car has inverted L-shaped headlamps and a glass roof
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo draws styling cues from the Mission E Cross Turismo concept.
It sports a muscular bonnet, inverted L-shaped headlights, a large glass roof, and off-road design elements like wheel arch trims, side sills, and lower aprons.
An optional off-road design package adds flaps at the corners of bumpers and at the ends of the sills.
Interiors
It has a spacious cabin with many features
The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has a luxurious cabin featuring a head-up display, 14-way massaging seats, Bose/Burmester sound system, an expansive dashboard, multiple airbags, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses a curved instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch infotainment console, and an optional front passenger display. The off-road design package also adds a compass on the dashboard.
Information
It also offers a bunch of performance features
For better performance, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is equipped with technology such as Gravel mode, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), Porsche Traction Management (PTM), rear-axle transmission, and Porsche Stability Management (PSM).
Performance
The vehicle has a top-speed of 250km/h
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo runs on a 93.4kWh battery pack. The 4 Cross Turismo makes 375hp in regular mode and 469hp with launch control while the 4S generates between 483-563hp.
The Turbo model produces up to 670hp whereas the Turbo S variant delivers up to 751hp with launch control.
The car has a top-speed of 250km/h and offers a range of up to 456km.
Information
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: Pricing and availability
The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will go on sale in summer this year. As for the pocket-pinch, in Germany, the premium vehicle will carry a starting price-tag of €93,635 (approximately Rs. 81.5 lakh). However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.