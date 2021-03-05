Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 11:46 am

Porsche has unveiled its Taycan Cross Turismo electric wagon. It is up for grabs in four trims: 4 Cross Turismo, 4S Cross Turismo, Turbo Cross Turismo, and the Turbo S Cross Turismo. As for the highlights, it has a sporty look and a tech-loaded cabin. It runs on a 93.4kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 456km. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car has inverted L-shaped headlamps and a glass roof

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo draws styling cues from the Mission E Cross Turismo concept. It sports a muscular bonnet, inverted L-shaped headlights, a large glass roof, and off-road design elements like wheel arch trims, side sills, and lower aprons. An optional off-road design package adds flaps at the corners of bumpers and at the ends of the sills.

Interiors It has a spacious cabin with many features

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has a luxurious cabin featuring a head-up display, 14-way massaging seats, Bose/Burmester sound system, an expansive dashboard, multiple airbags, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a curved instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch infotainment console, and an optional front passenger display. The off-road design package also adds a compass on the dashboard.

Information It also offers a bunch of performance features

For better performance, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is equipped with technology such as Gravel mode, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), Porsche Traction Management (PTM), rear-axle transmission, and Porsche Stability Management (PSM).

Performance The vehicle has a top-speed of 250km/h

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo runs on a 93.4kWh battery pack. The 4 Cross Turismo makes 375hp in regular mode and 469hp with launch control while the 4S generates between 483-563hp. The Turbo model produces up to 670hp whereas the Turbo S variant delivers up to 751hp with launch control. The car has a top-speed of 250km/h and offers a range of up to 456km.

Information Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: Pricing and availability