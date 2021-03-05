BMW-owned MINI has launched the 2021 edition of its Countryman Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in India. It is offered in two variants: Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired.

As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler sports a refreshed look and offers an upmarket cabin with many new features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine.

Here are more details.