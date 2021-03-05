-
2021 MINI Countryman launched in India at Rs. 39.50 lakhLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 11:26 am
-
BMW-owned MINI has launched the 2021 edition of its Countryman Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in India. It is offered in two variants: Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired.
As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler sports a refreshed look and offers an upmarket cabin with many new features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
JCW Inspired model sports 18-inch alloy wheels
-
The all-new MINI Countryman features a 5-door body with two vertical black stripes on the bonnet, a blacked-out mesh-pattern grille, silvered skid plates, rounded LED headlamps, and LED taillamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and black cladding on the wheel arches.
The JCW Inspired model sports 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and a contrasting white roof.
-
Information
It runs on a turbocharged petrol engine
-
The MINI Countryman draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that churns out 189hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices on the vehicle include a 7-speed DCT and a 7-speed DCT Sport gearbox. It has a top-speed of 225km/h.
-
Interiors
The car offers a high-tech cabin
-
The new MINI Countryman offers a premium cabin with electrically-adjustable front seats, a center armrest, and 2-zone automatic climate control.
The Cooper S variant has a Piano Black surface while the JCW Inspired model features Chester Malt Brown or Chester Satellite Grey upholstery and a Harman Kardon stereo system.
They also pack a 6.5-inch and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, respectively.
-
Information
2021 MINI Countryman: Pricing and availability
-
MINI has launched the 2021 Countryman at Rs. 39.50 lakh for the base Cooper S variant and Rs. 43.40 lakh for the premium Cooper S JCW Inspired model (both prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the car are open across all showrooms in the country.