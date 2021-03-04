In a noteworthy achievement, Maruti Suzuki has sold over six lakh units of the Vitara Brezza SUV in India since its launch in 2016. The car had reached the 5.5 lakh sales landmark in October last year.

As for the key highlights, it has a 1.5-liter petrol engine, a touchscreen infotainment console, and a sporty design.

Here's our roundup of the Vitara Brezza.