Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SUV crosses six lakh sales milestoneLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 07:18 pm
In a noteworthy achievement, Maruti Suzuki has sold over six lakh units of the Vitara Brezza SUV in India since its launch in 2016. The car had reached the 5.5 lakh sales landmark in October last year.
As for the key highlights, it has a 1.5-liter petrol engine, a touchscreen infotainment console, and a sporty design.
Here's our roundup of the Vitara Brezza.
Exteriors
It has an all-LED lighting setup
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza features a floating roof design with a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a silvered skid plate, and a rear window washer as well as defogger.
For lighting, it packs adjustable LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and LED taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Interiors
It is equipped with dual airbags
The Vitara Brezza offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and a keyless entry feature.
It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of the passengers, there are twin airbags, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.
Information
The SUV runs on a BS6-compliant petrol engine
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol mill that produces 105hp of maximum power and 138N of peak torque. The unit comes paired to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
Information
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Pricing and availability
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts at Rs. 7.39 lakh for the base LXi model and goes up to Rs. 11.40 lakh for the ZXi+ automatic (dual-tone) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).