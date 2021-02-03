-
Porsche Panamera range launched in India at Rs. 1.45 croreLast updated on Feb 03, 2021, 06:54 pm
German automaker Porsche has launched its 2021 Panamera range of cars in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.45 crore. The line-up includes Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S, and Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid models.
As for the highlights, the cars have a sporty design, a feature-loaded luxurious cabin, and are available with multiple engine choices.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2021 Porsche Panamera: At a glance
All models of the Panamera range have a lowered grille with air intakes, larger cooling vents on the sides, and matrix LED headlights. The Turbo S is differentiated by a larger set of air inlets.
The cars are flanked by B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section has a full-width LED taillight and quad exhaust tips.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Panamera range offers a luxurious cabin with heated seats, auto climate control, a head-up display, and a 3-spoke multifunctional power steering wheel.
The cars have a Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay.
Safety provisions available on the cars include multiple airbags, park assist with a 360-degree-view camera, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and a night vision camera.
Engine
Power and performance
The Panamera runs on a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine that makes 325hp/450Nm and the GTS has a 4-liter V8 twin-turbo mill that generates 473hp/650Nm. The Turbo S is powered by the same V8 motor but makes 621hp/820Nm.
The Turbo S E-Hybrid packs a 136hp electric motor along with the V8 motor to deliver 690hp/870Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed DCT gearbox.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the Porsche Panamera costs Rs. 1.45 crore while the GTS is priced at Rs. 1.86 crore. The Turbo S and Turbo S E-Hybrid models sport a price-figure of Rs. 2.12 crore and Rs. 2.43 crore, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).