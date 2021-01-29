Suzuki has announced that the 2021 version of its flagship motorbike, the Hayabusa, will make its global debut on February 5. The company has also released a teaser of the upcoming sports tourer. As per the video, the two-wheeler will retain the core character of the outgoing model but will come with a refreshed instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: At a glance

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will sit on an aluminium twin-spar frame and shall have a sporty fully-faired look. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and will ride on alloy wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 1,480mm and a kerb weight of 268kg.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa should draw power from a 1,440cc, in-line, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill is expected to generate over 200hp of maximum power.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, IMU-supported cornering ABS, and traction control. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the sports tourer should be handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and link type forks on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?