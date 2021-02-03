Earth Energy, a subsidiary of Grushie Energy Private Limited, has launched its Glyde+ electric scooter and Evolve Z as well as Evolve R electric motorcycles in India. The vehicles are offered in Marshal Grey, Jet Black, and White colors. They pack an LCD instrument cluster and deliver a range of 100km on a single charge. Here's our roundup.

Scooter #1 Earth Energy Glyde+

Earth Energy Glyde+ has a futuristic design, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a long flat-type seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It packs an LCD instrument cluster with support for 'Smart In True Sense' connected ride technology. The scooter is powered by a 2.4W electric motor linked to a 52Ah Lithium-ion battery. It delivers a combined output of 3.26hp/26Nm and has a top-speed of 60km/h.

Bike #1 Earth Energy Evolve Z

The Earth Energy Evolve Z has a sporty design, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and designer alloy wheels. It also houses an LCD instrument console that supports 'Smart In True Sense' connected ride technology. The motorcycle draws power from a 96Ah Lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. The setup generates 7.2hp of power, 56Nm of torque, and offers a top-speed of 95km/h.

Bike #2 Earth Energy Evolve R

The Earth Energy Evolve R sports a retro-futuristic look and comes with a rounded headlight, a raised windscreen, wide handlebars, and an LCD instrument panel that offers support for 'Smart In True Sense' connected ride technology. The motorbike runs on a 115Ah Lithium-ion battery and delivers a power output of 16.76hp/54Nm. It can attain a top-speed of 110km/h.

Information What about the pricing?