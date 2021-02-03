In a bid to boost sales, Honda dealerships in India are offering attractive discounts and deals on select models like the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and the fifth-generation City. These offers, which are valid till the end of this month, can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, extended warranty, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 for existing Honda customers.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.22 lakh

Honda Amaze is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 and an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 12,500. It features a sloping roofline, sleek LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. The car has a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 99hp/200Nm.

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.55 lakh

Honda Jazz can be bought with a cash benefit of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. It has a sporty design, an all-LED lighting setup, a sunroof, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the hatchback offers a power steering wheel, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and a rear camera. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.55 lakh

Honda WR-V is available for purchase with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. It houses a chrome slat grille, all LED lights, power-adjustable ORVMs, and a cabin with an electric sunroof, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and a rear-view camera. The SUV gets two engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol unit that generates 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 98hp/200Nm.

Car #4 Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 10.99 lakh