-
Honda is offering big discounts on these cars in FebruaryLast updated on Feb 03, 2021, 06:24 pm
-
In a bid to boost sales, Honda dealerships in India are offering attractive discounts and deals on select models like the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and the fifth-generation City.
These offers, which are valid till the end of this month, can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, extended warranty, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 for existing Honda customers.
-
-
Car #1
Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.22 lakh
-
Honda Amaze is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 and an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 12,500.
It features a sloping roofline, sleek LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch infotainment panel.
The car has a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 99hp/200Nm.
-
Car #2
Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.55 lakh
-
Honda Jazz can be bought with a cash benefit of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.
It has a sporty design, an all-LED lighting setup, a sunroof, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the hatchback offers a power steering wheel, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and a rear camera.
It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.
-
Car #3
Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.55 lakh
-
Honda WR-V is available for purchase with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000.
It houses a chrome slat grille, all LED lights, power-adjustable ORVMs, and a cabin with an electric sunroof, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and a rear-view camera.
The SUV gets two engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol unit that generates 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 98hp/200Nm.
-
Car #4
Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 10.99 lakh
-
Honda City is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000.
It features a sporty design with a chrome-covered grille, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 16-inch wheels.
The sedan has a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, six airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment console.
It comes with a 1.5-liter petrol motor that makes 120.65hp/145Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 99.35hp/200Nm.