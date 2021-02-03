Ahead of its unveiling on February 5, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike has been fully revealed in a leaked trailer. As per the promotional video, the two-wheeler will have an aerodynamic look, a chrome-finished exhaust, and redesigned side panels with air dams. It should draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,440cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: At a glance

The 2021 Hayabusa will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, side panels with huge air dams, a chrome-finished upswept exhaust, and a larger pillion seat cowl as compared to its predecessor. The bike will offer analog instrument dials, a TFT multi-info display, an all-LED setup for lighting. It shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Internals Power and performance

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will run on a Euro 5-compliant 1,440cc in-line, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill should generate over 200hp of power and allow the bike to clock a top-speed of over 288km/h. The flagship sports tourer will also get Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) with an option to save multiple engine settings.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Hill Start Assist, traction control, cornering ABS, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by inverted telescopic front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?