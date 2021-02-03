Prior to its launch, Mercedes Benz has teased its AMG Project ONE hypercar. To recall, the four-wheeler was showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2017 and was revealed last year. As for the highlights, it has an aggressive design and a driver-centric cabin. It is powered by an F1-sourced 1.6-liter V6 engine that generates over 1,000hp of power. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-AMG Project ONE: At a glance

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE has an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline with a shark fin on top, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlamps, wide air vents, and a sporty dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, the hypercar is flanked by blacked-out wheels, and 'E-Performance' labels with red accents. The rear section has a massive wing and narrow taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE offers a 2-seater cabin with adjustable pedals, a center tunnel that separates the driver and passenger areas, bucket seats wrapped in Nappa leather with yellow stitching, and a Formula 1-style steering wheel. It also packs a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For safety, it offers multiple airbags, traction control, and a parking camera.

Power Power and performance

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE runs on an EQ Power+ plug-in hybrid drive system, which links a 1.6-liter V6 petrol engine with four independent electric motors and an 8-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain generates over 1,000hp of maximum power and allows the car to reach a top-speed of over 350km/h. Due to wear and tear, the motor will have to be rebuilt once every 50,000km.

Information What about the pricing?