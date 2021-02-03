-
Mercedes-Benz to announce new entry-level A-Class cars in 2022
In a bid to make the brand accessible to more buyers, Mercedes-Benz is working on at least two new entry-level cars for the international market.
According to AutoBild, the first model could be called 'A City.' It will be a 3-door version of the existing A-Class. The second model will be an affordable SUV based on the A City hatchback.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
Mercedes-Benz A City, A Adventure: At a glance
The Mercedes-Benz A City is expected to be smaller than the existing A-Class model. It will feature a sporty design with a sloping roofline, wrap-around taillamps, a large tailgate, and blacked-out B-pillars.
Meanwhile, the A Adventure will borrow some design cues from the A City and add off-road design elements like plastic cladding and roof rails to give it an SUV-like presence.
Information
Power and performance
Both the Mercedes-Benz A City and A Adventure will only get front-wheel-drive transmission. They are likely to draw power from a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol motor that churns out 118hp of maximum power. A mild-hybrid setup may also be offered.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Not much is known about the interiors of the A City and A Adventure models. However, they should offer an upmarket cabin with a digital instrument display, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
They are also likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, they should provide multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.
Information
What about the price?
The Mercedes-Benz A City is expected to be launched in 2022 at a starting price of Є20,000 (roughly Rs. 17,53,000). The A Adventure is likely to go official in 2023 and should carry a slight premium over the A City.