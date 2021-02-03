In a bid to make the brand accessible to more buyers, Mercedes-Benz is working on at least two new entry-level cars for the international market. According to AutoBild, the first model could be called 'A City.' It will be a 3-door version of the existing A-Class. The second model will be an affordable SUV based on the A City hatchback. Here are more details.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz A City, A Adventure: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz A City is expected to be smaller than the existing A-Class model. It will feature a sporty design with a sloping roofline, wrap-around taillamps, a large tailgate, and blacked-out B-pillars. Meanwhile, the A Adventure will borrow some design cues from the A City and add off-road design elements like plastic cladding and roof rails to give it an SUV-like presence.

Information Power and performance

Both the Mercedes-Benz A City and A Adventure will only get front-wheel-drive transmission. They are likely to draw power from a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol motor that churns out 118hp of maximum power. A mild-hybrid setup may also be offered.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the A City and A Adventure models. However, they should offer an upmarket cabin with a digital instrument display, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They are also likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, they should provide multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the price?