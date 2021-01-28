Nissan Magnite is about to complete two months in India since its launch and is attracting a good amount of customers. Now, the waiting period for the car has been increased by up to six months, as per carandbike. The report, citing some company dealerships, also states that Magnite's turbo-petrol and dual-tone variants are witnessing the highest demand. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite features a sporty design with a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, silver-finished skid plates, LED projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lights, and LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a boot space of 336-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite comes with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor that delivers 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill that generates 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, cruise control, and keyless entry. It also packs six speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, the SUV has twin airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and an engine immobilizer.

Information How much does it cost?