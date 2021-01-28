Royal Enfield is expected to unveil the 2021 Himalayan motorbike in the coming months. In the latest development, key specifications as well as pricing details of the two-wheeler have been leaked by a now-removed official listing. However, YouTuber Bullet Guru has managed to share the exclusive details of the 2021 Himalayan, while the webpage was live on the company's website. Here's our roundup.

The new Himalayan will borrow its design features from the outgoing model. It will come with a taller windshield, a sculpted fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper navigation system. It will also get an updated front rack, a rear carrier, and will be offered in six color options.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 24.3hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,500rpm. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

On the safety front, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

