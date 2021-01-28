-
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan appears online, key details revealedLast updated on Jan 28, 2021, 07:34 pm
-
Royal Enfield is expected to unveil the 2021 Himalayan motorbike in the coming months. In the latest development, key specifications as well as pricing details of the two-wheeler have been leaked by a now-removed official listing.
However, YouTuber Bullet Guru has managed to share the exclusive details of the 2021 Himalayan, while the webpage was live on the company's website.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: At a glance
-
The new Himalayan will borrow its design features from the outgoing model. It will come with a taller windshield, a sculpted fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section.
The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper navigation system. It will also get an updated front rack, a rear carrier, and will be offered in six color options.
-
Information
Engine and power
-
The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will likely draw power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 24.3hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,500rpm. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
On the safety front, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
How much will it cost?
-
According to the leak, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be priced at Rs. 2,51,565 (ex-showroom). However, it is unclear if this price-tag includes the panniers and other customizations.