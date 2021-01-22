Porsche has introduced a new showroom format for India called the 'Porsche Studio.' It is one of just 14 in the world. Located in Connaught Place, New Delhi, it aims to provide customers with a more relaxed ambience and digital tools to configure their vehicles. It supplements the carmaker's existing network here, which includes traditional dealerships known as 'Porsche Centers.'

Design Porsche Studio aims to attract new-age customers

The Porsche Studio appeals to new-age customers and the outlet in New Delhi follows the design template of other Studio stores. The showroom has a two-car display area and a customer lounge. The company's in-house customization division, Exclusive Manufaktur, is also featured prominently. It gets a dedicated section that showcases unique alloy wheel designs, cabin trimmings, personalized vehicle keys, and sporty exhaust tips.

Comfort The customer lounge has a warm and inviting atmosphere

The customer lounge has warm tones and furnishings to create an inviting atmosphere and encourage visitors to spend more time at the Studio. It has a large touch display, which can be used by people to configure their vehicles. Buyers get many personalization options as well, ranging from body-color to finer details like the color of the seat belts and even the instrument dial.

Real feel Customers can also sample exterior paint

The 'Trimming Lab' allows buyers to physically sample exterior paint shades and cabin upholstery options. There is even a 'Porsche Heritage' wall which offers a quick look at the company's origins, design philosophy, and motorsport success. Those interested in Porsche's merchandise can head over to the 'Driver's Selection' section. Finally, customers can make arrangements for test drives and purchase vehicles from the Studio itself.

Information The Taycan electric sedan will arrive in India this year