As an addition to its portfolio of motorcycles, Ducati has launched three new Scrambler models in India, called the Icon, Icon Dark, and 1100 Dark PRO. The prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh and deliveries will commence from January 28. As for the highlights, the motorbikes exhibit a semi-faired look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Bike #1 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark

Scrambler Icon Dark has a Matte Black paintwork, along with a black frame and gray rims. It has a rounded headlamp, a stubby exhaust, and an optional Ducati Multimedia system for listening to music. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 803cc, L-twin engine that comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox and makes 71hp/66.2Nm. The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels.

Bike #2 Ducati Scrambler Icon

The Scrambler Icon features a digital instrument console, a rounded LED headlight, and a miniature exhaust. It comes in '62 Yellow' and 'Ducati Red' colors. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 803cc, L-twin engine that produces 71hp/66.2Nm. Transmission duties are managed by a 6-speed gearbox. For safety, the bike offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #3 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO

The Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO has a sloping fuel tank with aluminum-finished side panels, a digital instrument console, dual exhaust pipes, and a 'Dark Stealth' livery. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1,079cc L-twin engine which makes 85hp/88Nm and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. It is armed with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS and traction control.

Information What about the pricing?