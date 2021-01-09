A 30-year-old man died in Nagpur on Friday allegedly due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck during sex with a woman proved to be fatal, the local police said. The incident occurred at a lodge in the Khaparkheda area of the city in the wee hours, as per reports. Here are more details on this.

Details They had come to the lodge on Thursday night

A police official told PTI the man had been in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child, for the past five years. They had arrived at the lodge on Thursday night. There, the woman allegedly tied the man's hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex and also tied another rope around his neck.

Incident The rope around the man's neck got tightened, suffocated him

After tying the man to the chair, the woman went on to the washroom. However, the chair slipped due to which the rope around the man's neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless and immediately called for help. Thereafter, a room service staffer came and untied the man from the chair, the police informed.

Action A case of accidental death has been registered