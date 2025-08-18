Sarfaraz Khan slams century in Buchi Babu Trophy: Key stats

India's middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan scored a blistering century for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Trophy tournament opener in Chennai. Sarfaraz, batting at No. 5, reached his hundred in just 92 balls and shared a 100-run partnership with Aakash Parkar. The innings included 10 fours and 6 sixes before he retired hurt. Sarfarz slammed an impressive 138 runs off just 114 balls.

Career trajectory Sarfaraz dropped for England Test series Sarfraz is vying for a national comeback. He was excluded for the recently concluded England Test series. The 27-year-old was part of India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia but didn't get a chance to play in any of the five matches. Sarfaraz's last appearance in Tests was during New Zealand's tour of India last year. He scored a brilliant 150 in Bengaluru but managed just 21 runs in four innings thereafter.

Exclusion impact Will Sarfaraz bounce back? Despite scoring two half-centuries in his debut Test, against England at home last year, Sarfaraz was ignored for the England tour. His absence saw Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan prevail. However, with an impressive average of nearly 66 in First-Class cricket, Sarfaraz has made a strong case for inclusion in India's squad for upcoming home series against West Indies and South Africa. Sarfaraz owns 16 tons in 55 First-Class matches. He averages 37.10 in six Tests.