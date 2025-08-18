Kagiso Rabada averages 25.50 against Australia in ODIs: Stats

Seamer Kagiso Rabada will lead South Africa's pace attack in the impending ODI series against Australia. The first of the three-match series will be held at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 19. As has been the case, Rabada will be the key to SA's pace battery alongside Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm seamer averages under 26 against Australia.

Stats His ODI stats against Australia Since playing his maiden ODI against Australia in 2016, Rabada has been at his lethal best. Facing the Aussies 16 times, the Proteas seamer has taken 30 wickets at an average of 25.50. His tally includes a four-wicket haul (4/54 in 2018). Rabada's bowling strike rate against Australia in the format reads 25.6, the best for SA (30-plus wickets).

Information Rabada in elite club As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada is one of only six South African bowlers to have taken 30-plus ODI wickets against Australia. He is only behind Shaun Pollock (55), Dale Steyn (49), Allan Donald (45), Makhaya Ntini (38), and Jacques Kallis (33).

Home, away Rabada fares well Down Under Rabada has fared well against Australia Down Under. In just three away ODIs, the Proteas pacer has taken seven wickets at an average of 17.71. His economy rate in this regard is 4.50. Meanwhile, Rabada has scalped 12 wickets in seven home ODIs against Australia at 36.00. He also owns 11 wickets at neutral venues with an average of 19.00.