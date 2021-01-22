-
Volkswagen considering to launch Arteon sedan in IndiaLast updated on Jan 22, 2021, 12:35 am
German automaker Volkswagen has revealed that it is considering to introduce the Arteon sedan in India. If and when it does, the car will arrive via the non-homologation completely-built unit (CBU) route.
As for the highlights, the Arteon has an aggressive looking design and an upmarket cabin with a host of tech features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.
Exteriors
Volkswagen Arteon: At a glance
The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon exhibits an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide grille with a full-width light bar, and a muscular bonnet.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels.
Sleek LED taillights, a new diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and a bumper with chrome trim are present on the rear.
Information
Power and performance
In India, the Volkswagen Arteon should draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 268hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor will come linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon has a spacious cabin with a 30-color ambient lighting system, a 700W Harman Kardon music system, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional, flat-bottom steering wheel.
The sedan houses a digital cockpit and an 8.0-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, it has provisions like multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.
Information
What about the pricing?
No details related to the pricing and availability of the Volkswagen Arteon sedan in India are currently available. However, it will be positioned above the Passat and is likely to be priced in the range of Rs. 45-50 lakh (ex-showroom).