Last updated on Jan 22, 2021, 12:35 am

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed that it is considering to introduce the Arteon sedan in India. If and when it does, the car will arrive via the non-homologation completely-built unit (CBU) route. As for the highlights, the Arteon has an aggressive looking design and an upmarket cabin with a host of tech features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon exhibits an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide grille with a full-width light bar, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillights, a new diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and a bumper with chrome trim are present on the rear.

In India, the Volkswagen Arteon should draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 268hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor will come linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon has a spacious cabin with a 30-color ambient lighting system, a 700W Harman Kardon music system, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional, flat-bottom steering wheel. The sedan houses a digital cockpit and an 8.0-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it has provisions like multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

