Last updated on Jan 22, 2021, 12:15 am

Yamaha has launched the 2021 R15 V3 motorbike in Indonesia. It gets three new color options. The Metallic Blue variant mates blue and gray, the Matte Black trim has a glossy black fuel tank and white graphics on the fairings, and the Matte Silver model offers contrasting neon yellow wheels and body accents. However, mechanically, the new model remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Yamaha R15 V3: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 142kg and an 11-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 draws power from a 155cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 19.3hp of maximum power and 14.7Nm of peak torque. The mill comes linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by upside-down forks on the front side and a mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?