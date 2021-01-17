-
Jeep Compass (facelift) to be launched on January 27Last updated on Jan 17, 2021, 12:35 am
-
After unveiling the updated Compass SUV in India earlier this month, automaker Jeep has announced that the car will be launched on January 27 and the prices will also be announced on the same day.
The facelift is already up for pre-bookings and will be available for test-driving by the last week of this month.
It comes with petrol and diesel engine options.
-
-
Exteriors
Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance
-
The 2021 Jeep Compass SUV features a sporty look with a seven-box grille, a black horizontal air intake, and a silvered skid plate.
For lighting, it houses LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, and wrap-around taillamps.
The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels on the sides.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Jeep Compass is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 162.2hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel mill that generates 173.3hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
The updated Jeep Compass offers a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, and a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel.
It also packs a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Uconnect 5.
For safety, it has a 360-degree camera, panic brake assist, and six airbags.
-
Information
How much will it cost?
-
The pricing and availability details of the refreshed Jeep Compass will be announced during the launch event on January 27. However, it should carry a price tag of around Rs. 17 lakh.