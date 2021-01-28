BMW has unveiled plug-in hybrid models of its 3 Series and 5 Series cars, called the 320e and 520e, respectively, in Europe. They will go on sale in March. As for the highlights, the two cars look sporty and offer feature-packed cabins. They run on a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) powertrain with a combined output of 205hp of maximum power. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW 320e, 520e: At a glance

Both the BMW 320e and 520e have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature kidney grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights as well as taillamps. They are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the cars have a wheelbase of 2,810mm and 2,975mm, respectively.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW 320e and 520e have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The cars house a touchscreen infotainment system enabled with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, there are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a vehicle stability control system.

Engine Power and performance

The BMW 320e and 520e draw power from a 163hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine that comes mated to an electric motor. The combination delivers 205hp/350Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an optional xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain delivers an all-electric range of 48-57km for the 320e and 41-55km for the 520e, depending on the variant.

Battery info The cars are fueled by a 12kWh battery

The BMW 320e and 520e pack a 12kWh battery which can be recharged from 0-80% in 2.6 hours and to full capacity in around 3.6 hours. When it comes to performance, the 320e is able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.6 seconds in the non-xDrive form while the 520e takes 7.9 seconds to accelerate from 0-100km/h.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?