Hero MotoCorp, the world's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, has rolled out its 100 millionth bike (cumulative) from its Haridwar factory in Uttarakhand. The special two-wheeler was the Xtreme 160R- a premium 160cc commuter motorcycle. To commemorate the occasion, the company has also unveiled six new celebration edition models including the Splendor+, Passion Pro, and Xtreme 160R. Here are more details.

Timeline A look at Hero Motocorp's journey in India

Hero MotoCorp began operations in India in 1984 and touched the 50 million production mark in 2013. It manufactured 75 million two-wheelers by 2017 and reached the 100 million mark in the beginning of 2021. From 50 million in 2013, the company took just 7 years to reach the 100 million production mark, making it one of the fastest automakers to achieve this milestone.

Quote Here's a statement by Hero MotoCorp CEO, Dr. Pawan Munjal

"Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world. We have been making in India, for the world - and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers' preference for Hero across geographies, demographics, and generations."

Special models Six celebration edition models have also been unveiled

To celebrate the significant achievement of reaching the 100 million production mark, Hero MotoCorp has unveiled six celebration edition motorcycles and scooters. These two-wheelers include the Splendor+, Passion Pro, Glamour 125, Xtreme 160R, Destini 125, and the Maestro Edge 110. They will be up for grabs in India from February this year.

