Shortage of semiconductor chips delays Mahindra Thar's deliveries in IndiaLast updated on Jan 28, 2021, 05:11 pm
The global shortage of semiconductor chips is delaying deliveries of the Mahindra Thar SUV in India.
The cars are reportedly making way to dealerships but are not being handed over to the customers since they are missing the 7.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, which requires automotive semiconductor chips.
At present, however, there is no official word regarding the resolution of this issue.
Exteriors
Here's recalling the Mahindra Thar
The Mahindra Thar comes in the AX (O) and LX variants. While the former is off-road biased, the latter is city-oriented.
The SUV has a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, rounded headlights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, it is flanked by squared windows, large wheel arches, and alloy wheels.
It has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.
Information
Power and performance
The Mahindra Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill that makes 152hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel motor that churns out 131.8hp/300Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The new-generation Mahindra Thar has a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, powered front windows, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a power steering wheel.
It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Dual airbags, electronic stability control, crash sensors, and a vehicle stability control system are available to ensure the safety of the passengers.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the price of the 2020 Mahindra Thar starts at Rs. 12.10 lakh for the AX (O) manual model and goes up to Rs. 14.15 lakh for the LX Diesel AT variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).