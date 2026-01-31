Catherine O'Hara dies at 71: Remembering her illustrious career

Catherine O'Hara, the celebrated Hollywood actor known for Schitt's Creek and Home Alone, has passed away at the age of 71. The multi-award-winning writer and comedian died at her Los Angeles home after a brief illness. O'Hara began her career as part of the star-studded cast of SCTV before moving on to acclaimed films like Beetlejuice and A Mighty Wind.

Recent work Recent roles in 'The Last of Us,' 'Beetlejuice' sequel O'Hara, whose career spanned over 50 years, was most recently seen reprising her role as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She also appeared in the second season of HBO Max's critically acclaimed series The Last of Us and in Apple TV's hit comedy series The Studio. For her performances in these shows, O'Hara received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

Film career Film career included mockumentaries with Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy O'Hara's film career includes lead and supporting roles in Beetlejuice, Home Alone, After Hours, Heartburn, Penelope, Away We Go, A.C.O.D., The Right Kind of Wrong and Nightmare Before Christmas. She also collaborated with Christopher Guest and co-writer Eugene Levy on four acclaimed mockumentary films: Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration. Her performance in the last one earned her the 2007 National Board of Review Award for Supporting Actress.

TV roles Television work included guest spots on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' O'Hara's television career includes guest appearances on Six Feet Under and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her role in HBO's Temple Grandin earned her Primetime Emmy, Satellite, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. However, it was her role as Moira Rose in the final two seasons of Schitt's Creek that won her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She also received Golden Globe and SAG awards for her performance alongside co-stars Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

Early career O'Hara won an Emmy for her writing on 'SCTV' O'Hara began her career with Toronto's Second City Theatre before becoming a key member of the ensemble cast of SCTV with fellow alumni, including Levy. She won an Emmy Award for her writing on the show and earned four more Emmy nominations. SCTV, which launched in 1976, featured soon-to-be-superstar comedians like John Candy, Harold Ramis and Joe Flaherty.