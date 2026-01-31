It will stream on ZEE5

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to hit ZEE5 on February 20

By Isha Sharma Jan 31, 2026

Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, will be released directly on ZEE5. The film did not have a wide commercial theatrical release in India. It was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023. It later featured in the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 29, 2023. Now, it is finally set for its digital debut.