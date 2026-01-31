Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to hit ZEE5 on February 20
What's the story
Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, will be released directly on ZEE5. The film did not have a wide commercial theatrical release in India. It was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023. It later featured in the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 29, 2023. Now, it is finally set for its digital debut.
Streaming details
Film's plot and cast
Kennedy will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from February 20, reported OTTPlay. The film is a neo-noir thriller that revolves around an insomniac ex-cop who works for a corrupt politician and takes on the job of a vigilante killer. The film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Karishma Modi, and Aditi Subedi in pivotal roles.
Critical reception
'Kennedy' received mixed reviews
Kennedy received mixed reviews from critics. While some praised the film's unique storyline and performances, others criticized its pacing and graphic violence. Meanwhile, Kashyap last directed the two-part crime thriller Nishaanchi, starring Monika Panwar, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Vedika Pinto. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.