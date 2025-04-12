What's the story

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently teased the Indian release of his neo-noir thriller Kennedy at the 10th Indie Meme Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, has garnered acclaim at different international film festivals.

It stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in lead roles and has been awaiting a release date in India for a long time.