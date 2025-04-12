Will 'Kennedy' finally release in India? Anurag Kashyap hints so
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently teased the Indian release of his neo-noir thriller Kennedy at the 10th Indie Meme Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
The film, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, has garnered acclaim at different international film festivals.
It stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in lead roles and has been awaiting a release date in India for a long time.
Director's statement
'Kennedy' is still getting so much love from audiences'
During the screening, Kashyap thanked everyone for the global love Kennedy received.
He said, "It's heartwarming to see Kennedy still getting so much love from the audiences across the world."
"It's almost two years after its Cannes premiere, and I still get invited across the world to talk about it."
"Back home, my producers are working toward the release of the film, and it should happen soon."
Release delay
Kashyap on 'Kennedy's delayed Indian release
Earlier, in an interview with The Hindu, Kashyap revealed why Kennedy's release in India has been delayed.
He said, "Kennedy is locked and has been cleared by the censors. But ZEE has lost a lot of money on recent films they released."
"And all the people who produced the film have left the company."
Majorly shot over 30 nights on the streets of Mumbai, the film was written by Kashyap during the COVID-19 lockdown.
International acclaim
'Kennedy' has been dominating international film circuits
Ever since its premiere at Cannes, Kennedy has been making waves on the international film circuit.
The film has been shown at more than 20 film festivals across the globe, including the Sydney Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea, and London Indian Film Festival in the UK.
It also played at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the Kolkata International Film Festival.