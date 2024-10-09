Summarize Simplifying... In short Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning film 'All We Imagine as Light' is set to open the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The film, a joint India-France venture, explores the lives of two Kerala women in Mumbai and was released in French theaters on October 2.

The festival, running from October 19 to 24, will feature over 110 films in more than 50 languages, celebrating global cinema in the heart of Mumbai.

'All We Imagine As Light' will be screened at MAMI

Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning 'All We Imagine...' to open MAMI festival

What's the story Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, will premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 18, reported PTI. Moreover, the film—which bagged the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival—will finally be released in India in November. This Malayalam-Hindi movie was first screened in Kerala on September 21 by Spirit Media, a production house owned by Rana Daggubati.﻿

Plot and distribution

'All We Imagine...' explores the lives of three women

All We Imagine as Light is written and directed by Kapadia in her feature directorial debut. The film revolves around the lives of two Kerala women in Mumbai: Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives a surprising gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking a place to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town subsequently provides them with a space for their desires to manifest.

International collaboration

'All We Imagine As Light' is a joint India-France venture

All We Imagine is a collaboration between India's Chalk and Cheese Films Another Birth, and France's Petit Chaos. The film hit French theaters on October 2. Kapadia, the first Indian filmmaker to win the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes, expressed her excitement about the upcoming India release in a statement. Daggubati—whose company holds exclusive rights for the film's distribution in India—said he is excited to bring Kapadia's work to a larger audience starting with MAMI.

Festival lineup

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to showcase diverse cinema

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which began in 1997, will be running from Saturday (October 19) to Thursday (October 24). It promises an extraordinary six-day celebration of global cinema, community, creativity, and culture. Featuring over 110 films in more than 50 languages, including both feature and non-feature films across various genres, the festival will once again showcase cinematic excellence in the heart of Mumbai.