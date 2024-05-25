Next Article

Michel Hazanavicius's animated fairy tale wows Cannes

By Tanvi Gupta 12:01 pm May 25, 202412:01 pm

What's the story Michel Hazanavicius, the acclaimed director of The Artist, made a triumphant return to the Cannes Film Festival with his latest animated fairy tale feature, The Most Precious of Cargoes. The French film was warmly received at its premiere at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, where it was met with applause that reportedly lasted for an impressive 10 minutes. This 81-minute (one hour and 21 minutes) feature was the final Competition film to debut this year.

Star-studded cast

'The Most Precious of Cargoes's features renowned voice cast

The Most Precious of Cargoes boasts a stellar voice cast that includes Jean-Louis Trintignant, Grégory Gadebois, Dominique Blanc, and Denis Podalydès. The script for this animated feature was penned by Hazanavicius and is based on a namesake novel by Jean-Claude Grumberg. The narrative revolves around a young Jewish girl who survives the Holocaust after being thrown from a train bound for Auschwitz by her father. She is later discovered by a poor woodcutter and his wife.

Director's insight

Hazanavicius discussed film's relevance and personal connection

In response to questions about the relevance of The Most Precious of Cargoes in current times, Hazanavicius stated that the film carries "a humanist, appeased and a pacific message." He also revealed a personal connection to the story, having known author Grumberg since childhood. Furthermore, Hazanavicius is descended from Ashkenazi Jews from the Pale of Settlement, adding another layer of personal significance to this poignant tale.

Critical reception

Mixed reviews for 'The Most Precious of Cargoes' at Cannes

Despite the warm reception at its Cannes premiere, The Most Precious of Cargoes has garnered mixed reviews. Critics have praised its animation but criticized the screenplay, describing it as "overly sentimental and manipulative." Alexandre Desplat's score was described as "overly sweet," contributing to what some perceive as an excessively sentimental tone. The film's watercolor-style backgrounds were noted for their striking depiction of a harsh yet beautiful landscape.