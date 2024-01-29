Context

Why does this story matter?

Beijing paid close attention to Macron's visit to India, as Paris is emerging as a crucial defense partner for New Delhi. The two countries agreed to boost their cooperation in the Southwest Indian Ocean, building on joint surveillance missions conducted from the French island territory of La Reunion in 2020 and 2022. However, this development concerns China as it aims to expand its presence in India's backyard.

Details

Jinping's message on 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations

On the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, Xi said, "As today's world is once again at a critical crossroads, China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity, and progress for human development." He highlighted the significance China places on bilateral ties and expressed willingness to collaborate with Macron to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership.

What Next?

China offers to increase French imports; calls for high-tech cooperation

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shared plans to keep importing high-quality products and services from France. He also expressed hope that France will offer a fair, just, and predictable business environment for Chinese companies. Moreover, in its editorial, the state-run China Daily encouraged more cooperation between the two nations in high-tech fields like aerospace, nuclear industry, and renewable energy.